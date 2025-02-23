D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 794 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10,072.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 22.1% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 87,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 112,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VONV opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $74.11 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

