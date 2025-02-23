Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 8,190 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 398,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,098,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 89,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 591,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

