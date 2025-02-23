D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 564 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period.

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

