CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 631 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.