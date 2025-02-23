D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after buying an additional 949,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,994,000 after buying an additional 775,470 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5,769.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 726,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,708,000 after buying an additional 713,636 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,697,000 after buying an additional 664,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after buying an additional 325,672 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.92.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

