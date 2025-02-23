Truist Financial Corp Has $6.20 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,684 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.