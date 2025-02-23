Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 245,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.68% of VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

GLOW opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Get VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF alerts:

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.0066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.