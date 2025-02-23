Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,025.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $403.75 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.09 and a 1 year high of $545.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.