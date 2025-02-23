Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,225.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after buying an additional 275,975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,775,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,263,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,434,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.20. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

