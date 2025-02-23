Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $653,000 Stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYHG. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HYHG opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $70.22.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.35.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

