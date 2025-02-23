Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSEARCA:EZBC opened at $54.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

