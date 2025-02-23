Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $143.67 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99. The company has a market cap of $341.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

