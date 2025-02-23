Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Team Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS opened at $48.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.