Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $162.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.14. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $131.78 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

