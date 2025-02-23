New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,031,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 90.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 262,592 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS opened at $181.86 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

