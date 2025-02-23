Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) PT at $17.60

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPOF. Northland Securities began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NYSE XPOF opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $18.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $3,171,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $1,015,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,152,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 565,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 508,715 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

