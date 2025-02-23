ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,164 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ATI were worth $21,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in ATI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ATI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ATI by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after purchasing an additional 104,267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ATI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ATI by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

ATI stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 436,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,745,772.57. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,141. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

