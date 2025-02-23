New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,582 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $19,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,800,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,332,000 after purchasing an additional 842,780 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $18,289,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $7,066,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 109.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 161,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 84,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Air Lease by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,875,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after buying an additional 70,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $47.65 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

