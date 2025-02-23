Olympiad Research LP Purchases 6,157 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Kellanova accounts for 2.6% of Olympiad Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Kellanova by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Kellanova by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $9,246,848.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,107,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,004,221.30. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,291,187 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

