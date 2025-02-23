Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 220 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $341.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $282.38 and a one year high of $350.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.91.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

