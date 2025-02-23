PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares during the period. PlayAGS makes up 1.6% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,702,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 171,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 548,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 338,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 264,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $495.05 million, a P/E ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 2.30. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.