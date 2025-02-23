Olympiad Research LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Olympiad Research LP decreased its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

ACI stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

