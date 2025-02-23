JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Sells $10,119,000.00 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $738.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

