DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP lessened its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $199.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.03. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.52 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,307,894.26. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 812,035 shares of company stock worth $142,357,630. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.