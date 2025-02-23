Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 296,073 Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 296,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Innovid makes up 1.0% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovid by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Innovid by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,376,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovid by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 402,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovid by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,268,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovid by 590.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Innovid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Innovid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Innovid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTV opened at $3.14 on Friday. Innovid Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $466.21 million, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Innovid Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

