Olympiad Research LP Increases Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Flywire were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLYW. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,843,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 223,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 104,336 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 575.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Flywire Price Performance

Flywire stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99.

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.