Olympiad Research LP Has $449,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Olympiad Research LP raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 473.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 786.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $161.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.02 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,697 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

