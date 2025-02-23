Callan Capital LLC Purchases 490 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 21,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $434.15 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $376.14 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $436.41 and a 200-day moving average of $428.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.