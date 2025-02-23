Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

