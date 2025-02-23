Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.42 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 60,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 128,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

