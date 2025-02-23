iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,292 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 149,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

