GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s payout ratio is 93.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.