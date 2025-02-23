44 Wealth Management LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,349,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,713,000 after buying an additional 3,289,387 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,802,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,104,000 after buying an additional 851,231 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,445,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,398,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,708,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after buying an additional 2,307,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,338,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,259,000 after buying an additional 445,876 shares during the last quarter.

UBS stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

