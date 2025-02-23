Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,258,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5,046.0% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 184,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,970 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,558,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,837,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $76.85 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $59.98 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

