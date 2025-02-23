CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 345 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

JEF stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

