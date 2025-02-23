Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given Outperform Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNK opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cinemark has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 714.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Cinemark by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.