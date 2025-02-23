SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 4,034 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $597,717.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,442,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,974,568.56. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $141.22 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.46.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after buying an additional 252,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 94.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after buying an additional 210,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 765,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after buying an additional 191,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

