SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 4,034 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $597,717.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,442,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,974,568.56. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $141.22 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.46.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.
View Our Latest Report on SPS Commerce
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPS Commerce
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.