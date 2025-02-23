DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) CAO Sells $131,738.88 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DTE opened at $131.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.39. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

