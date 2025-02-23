Jeffery George Lawson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.39 per share, with a total value of C$213,900.00.

Jeffery George Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Jeffery George Lawson acquired 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.17 per share, with a total value of C$105,832.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Jeffery George Lawson acquired 4,600 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.74 per share, with a total value of C$100,004.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.16 and a 1 year high of C$29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.72.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.