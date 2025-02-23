Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells $160,218.50 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,925 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $160,218.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 185,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,575,987.90. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,486 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $139,509.72.

On Monday, January 27th, Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $637,280.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,858,158.90.

On Monday, December 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,790 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $125,550.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $59.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Braze by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Braze by 9,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Braze by 8,436.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Braze by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.