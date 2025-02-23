Air Canada (TSE:AC) Director Vagn Sorensen Acquires 11,440 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Director Vagn Sorensen bought 11,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$199,057.14.

Air Canada Stock Down 2.2 %

AC stock opened at C$16.84 on Friday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

