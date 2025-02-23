Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Sells 887 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) Director Randy J. Martinez sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $124,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,852.12. The trade was a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Plexus Price Performance

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $137.34 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.18 and a 52 week high of $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Plexus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,168,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,465 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after acquiring an additional 228,027 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

