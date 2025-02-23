Balaji Gandhi Sells 5,771 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 5,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $173,360.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,640.56. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,770.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Balaji Gandhi sold 4,813 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $132,261.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Balaji Gandhi sold 5,827 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $159,135.37.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Balaji Gandhi sold 836 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $22,555.28.

On Monday, January 6th, Balaji Gandhi sold 3,195 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $85,018.95.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2,179.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

