New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,910 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,909,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,867,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $462.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

