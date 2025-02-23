Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 734 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

