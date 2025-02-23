Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 639.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQE opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $97.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

