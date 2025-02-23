Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,144.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

