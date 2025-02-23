Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $36.51 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

