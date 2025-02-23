D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading 3% Higher – Should You Buy?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 48,368,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 86,010,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

QBTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

In other news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $29,417.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,210.12. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,152,665 shares of company stock valued at $92,096,075 in the last 90 days. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

