Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GCOW. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 167,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

